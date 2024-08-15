How to get a free Wendy’s meal this August

Wendy’s is bringing out a brand new deal for you to take advantage of, and this time, it includes a full meal completely free of charge.

Wendy’s is known for giving away regular freebies to customers. At the beginning of 2024, they announced they would be giving away free fries for an entire year. Then, back in July, they gave away free Frosty’s in celebration of National Ice Cream Day.

Now, they’ve brought out a brand new deal that allows you to bag a free Kid’s Meal. That’s right, in honor of the back-to-school season, they’re giving customers a free Wendy’s Kids’ Meal with a premium combo purchase.

To add to the fun, each meal comes with a fan-favorite Art Time Machine toy, which features an arts and crafts kit.

Get a free meal using the Wendy’s app

But how do you cash in on the new deal? In order to grab your free meal and toy, all you have to do is download the Wendy’s app. This will allow you to take advantage of any food offers in the future too.

Wendy’s Once you sign up on the app you’ll be able to take advantage of regular deals from the chain

You’ll be asked to fill in a few simple registration details, and then you’ll be all good to go. Once you’ve chosen your premium combo, you’ll be able to redeem the digital offer, which is currently available.

For your kid’s meal, you can choose from the following menu options:

Kid’s Hamburger: Features fresh beef hot off the grill and topped with ketchup, including your choice of side and drink.

Kid’s Cheeseburger: Features fresh beef layered with melted American cheese, hot off the grill, and topped with ketchup, including your choice of side and drink.

4-Piece Chicken Nuggets: 4 Pieces of chicken fillet lightly breaded for a crispy outer, then fried to seal in the juicy goodness. Comes with your choice of side and drink, plus sauce for dipping.

Wendy’s isn’t the only fast food restaurant giving away freebies this month. Pizza Hut is giving away free Xbox Game Passes when you order this specific item from their menu.