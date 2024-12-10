How to get a free Wendy’s Frosty every day during 2025

Wendy’s brought back their $3 Frosty Key Tag for customers to enjoy free Jr. Frosties all year in 2025.

Wendy’s customers will be able to buy their Frosty Key Tag until February 16. After purchasing, you’ll have to buy a menu item in order to receive the free sweet treat.

The Frosty Key Tag may be used in participating Wendy’s stores and in the app. The best part? You can use it as many times as possible throughout the year.

Wendy’s customers may use their Frosty Key Tag multiple times per day

Once the tag is used, it will be unavailable to use again until about an hour later, meaning you’ll be able to have a second, third, or even fourth free Jr. Frosty with your orders.

“Share sweet season’s greetings with the community through Frosty Key Tags — from the mail carrier to a grocery store clerk — everyone is sure to love this year-round treat,” Wendy’s shared in a statement.

What’s more, Wendy’s customers won’t be the only ones benefiting from the Frosty Key Tag. Ninety percent of the proceeds made from the $3 tags will be donated to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

In 1992, the founder of Wendy’s, Dave Thomas, who was adopted himself, created the organization in hopes of providing as many children in the foster care system with an adoptive family.

“The foundation is dedicated to achieving the vision that every child will have a permanent home and a loving family,” a Wendy’s spokesperson said.

To make the deal even sweeter, Wendy’s has continued to release exclusive Frosty flavors, which means customers could be in for a surprise in 2025.

In March, they dropped the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty. In November, they released a Salted Caramel flavor — and that’s just in the US. During 2024, Trinidad offered a Mango Crumble Frosty, Canada released the White Chocolate Strawberry Frosty, and the Bahamas offered a Spicy Mango Tajin flavor.