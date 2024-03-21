How many pumps of syrup are in a Venti at Starbucks?

Though many of us will order a Venti from Starbucks on a regular basis, we really have no clue how much syrup is loaded into the beverage. If you’ve ever wondered about this, here’s what’s actually going into your drink.

So if you’re headed over to the chain today, and want to know exactly how many pumps of syrup are typically in a Venti, the answer is five.

Starbucks typically puts three pumps of syrup in a Tall latte, four in a Grande, and five in a Venti (bear in mind that this number will rise to six if it’s an iced venti, because the drink is four ounces larger).

Article continues after ad

How many pumps of syrup should I use when making a custom drink?

But what if the menu item that you’re eager to order is one from the Starbucks secret menu? This means that you’ll have to decide yourself how many pumps need to go in the beverage.

Article continues after ad

Hopefully, by knowing how many pumps are typical for each sized beverage above, you’ll have a rough idea of how much syrup you should be asking for. So for example, if you were ordering a Venti, five pumps would be recommended.

However, the idea of a customized beverage is that you make it up as you go along, so if you have a sweet tooth, you can add an extra few pumps of your favorite flavored syrup. On the other hand, if you prefer a more subtle sweetness, then you might want to reduce the amount of syrup you ask your barista for.

Article continues after ad

If you want a more specific guide regarding syrups in popular secret menu drinks, we’ve got recipes for Cap’n’ Crunch with Crunch Berries Frappuccino, Cadbury Creme Egg Frappuccino, and even a Santa Claus Frappuccino.

Can you buy syrup pumps from Starbucks?

If you’re a big Starbucks fan, chances are you’ll want to recreate some of your favorite beverages at home. But can you purchase the syrup pumps from Starbucks? The answer is – yes!

Article continues after ad

The chain not only sells the syrups they use in-store, but they also have pump bottles for sale too. This means you can enjoy whipping up some of your favorite custom items at home.

Article continues after ad

If you want an authentic Starbucks flavor when creating your perfect coffee, Starbucks offer a wealth of products in-store, including plenty of coffee grounds and pods.

What are the Starbucks syrup pump flavors?

So what different syrup flavors are offered by the chain currently? Syrups currently offered in 2024 are: Caramel, Cinnamon dolce, Classic, Classic (Gold Pump), Coffee, Vanilla, Hazelnut, Honey Ginger, Mint Infused, and Simple Syrup.

How many calories are in a Venti with syrup at Starbucks?

So if you were to order a Venti at Starbucks, and are curious about how many calories are involved, you would be looking at approximately 120 calories. This would be for a Venti latte with five pumps of syrup and cream.

Each pump of syrup contains 20 calories in total, with the rest made up from the milk and cream loaded on top. If you’re looking for more information surrounding the nutrition of Starbucks menu items, we’ve created a list of the healthiest drinks you can order from the chain.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, if you order a Venti from Starbucks, this would typically include five total pumps of syrup. If however, you’re ordering your drink iced, then you can expect to see six pumps packed in there, because four ounces extra in the drink.

To find out more about the calories involved in Starbucks menu items, we’ve also compiled a handy guide surrounding some of the unhealthiest things you can order while visiting the chain.