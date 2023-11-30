How many countries does Starbucks buy coffee from?

If you’ve been pondering how many countries Starbucks buys their coffee from, you might be surprised by the answer.

When we’re taking a sip of our seasonal Pumpkin Spice Latte, or our Peppermint Mocha, we don’t often think about the journey our coffee has been on to arrive in our cup.

But you might find yourself wondering from time to time; where does your Starbucks coffee really come from? Does it arrive from multiple places around the globe?

Which countries do Starbucks buy coffee from?

If you’re an avid Starbucks fan, you might be surprised to learn that the popular chain imports their coffee from a lot of different countries.

In the entire world, there are 70 coffee producing countries, and Starbucks buy their coffee from 30 of these.

The Starbucks ‘coffee belt,’ is divided into three main growing regions, which consist of Latin America, Africa, and Asia.

People can find out more about Starbucks’ suppliers here, right on their website.