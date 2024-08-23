Here’s why you can get free coffee at 7-Eleven if you have a particular tattoo

Free coffee for 711 days just because of your ink? Yes, you read that right. 7-Eleven is rewarding its more hardcore customers who are willing to get inked in-store.

7-Eleven is the perfect place to pick up a snack on the go, fuel up your car, and now, you can get a tattoo at the popular gas station. But, don’t worry, there are no needles involved.

Punk Bunny, Green Day’s coffee line, is serving up a special coffee blend to celebrate 7-Eleven’s 60th anniversary, and 7-Eleven wants to celebrate like true Green Day fans, with tattoos.

Punk Bunny Green Day has its own coffee line called Punk Bunny.

It’s been a long-known tradition that Green Day fans often get inked with their favorite album cover to mark their love for the brand, but if you don’t feel like getting the American Idiot heart-shaped grenade permanently drawn on your body, 7-Eleven has got you covered.

On August 28, when the coffee hits stores nationwide, at a NYC 7-Eleven (800 6th Ave in New York City), the first 50 fans to show up and get inked will receive free 7-Eleven coffee for 711 days. The tattoo, as shown below, has been designed by Lady Cobra, who has designed and tattooed some of the band’s most iconic ink and will be on-site inking fans herself.

The tattoo itself is semi-permanent, so will only be with you for around 1-2 weeks.

7-Eleven Get this tattoo to celebrate your favorite band and/or gas station.

If you’re not in NYC though, you can join in too. Punk Bunny Coffee has also teamed up with 7-Eleven’s online merch shop, 7Collection to create a capsule of limited-time merch to celebrate the collaboration.

The merch includes Punk Bunny mugs, baseball caps, and vinyl mats.

