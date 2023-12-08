Hello Fresh ‘Buddy the Elf Spaghetti Kit’ goes viral on TikTok in time for Christmas

A new Buddy the Elf Spaghetti Kit released by meal-kit company Hello Fresh has gone viral on TikTok, with everyone excited to make the movie-inspired dish.

Elf is most certainly one of the most popular holiday movies that’s ever been produced. It’s filled with iconic scenes of Buddy trying to make his way through New York and gain the love of his surly father.

But perhaps the most iconic scene that fans hark back to is the classic spaghetti scene, where Buddy loads a ton of various candy items over his spaghetti.

If you’ve ever dreamed of making your own Elf-inspired spaghetti, then you’re not alone. Hello Fresh have released a ‘Buddy the Elf Spaghetti Kit,’ and it’s going viral on TikTok – just in time for the holidays.

TikTok in love with ‘Buddy the Elf Spaghetti Kit’

There are a ton of videos circulating on TikTok, with people eager to try out their new kit. Like every Hello Fresh box, it features a recipe card, along with the required items, which this time include:

Colavita spaghetti

Maple syrup

Chocolate syrup

Marshmallows

Chocolate nonpareil candies

Chocolate frosted pastries

You also get two Elf-themed aprons, two melamine plates with the elve’s main food groups written on them, and one plastic storage bag.

In a video that’s gained over 2 million views, a TikToker showed himself trying out the kit, providing fans with step-by-step instructions.

He can be seen topping the spaghetti with the syrup, along with all of the candied toppings.

“It smells amazing,” he can be heard saying.

Commenters were also eager to try out the new kit, stating that it looked “Delicious,” and that they “Need to try it.”

However, most of the comments surrounded the missing Pop Tarts in the kit, which Buddy breaks over his pasta in the movie.

“You forgot the Pop Tarts. Buddy is disappointed,” one said, before a slew of “Where’s the Pop Tarts followed.”

One user reassured that they’d not been forgotten, however, claiming: “The pop tart is a bag of pre chopped chocolate pastry guys. It’s not missing!”

Fans of Buddy the Elf can pick up the Hello Fresh Kit right now, by visiting the website.

