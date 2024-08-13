Hellmann’s to launch first ever mayonnaise fragrance

If you thought it couldn’t get any weirder than Auntie Anne’s pretzel fragrance, you’re in for a big surprise, because Hellman’s is launching a mayo-scented fragrance in collaboration with NFL quarterback Will Levis.

Levis, Tennessee Titans Quarterback, collabed with Hellmann’s before to bring out a bizarre combo of coffee and mayo, but the sandwich spread lover isn’t done yet.

The parfum de mayonnaise will be available from August 13, just in time to smell good for football season.

Hellmann’s The world’s first-ever mayo cologne.

Will Levis, a self-professed condiment fan, was gifted a lifetime supply of Hellmann’s mayo in 2023, and now his very own fragrance with Hellmann’s can be purchased by mayo and football fans alike.

Will Levis No.8 will be available for purchase for just $8, and the aroma profile makes the fragrance not as strange as it initially seems.

With notes of tart lemon, mayonnaise accord, coffee, musk, and vanilla, don’t expect this fragrance to smell like a sandwich or the old jar of mayo at the back of your fridge.

The scent is sophisticated and complex, and has just a hint of mayonnaise accord, which will surely add an aroma that has people asking, “What are you wearing?”

Hellmann’s Will Levis, the mayo-loving quarterback.

“With the launch of my signature scent, I’ve fulfilled a lifelong dream of partnering with Hellmann’s to craft a fragrance like no other, one truly embodying the distinct scent of greatness,” said Levis.

“Rich and creamy, Will Levis No. 8 is more than a mayonnaise-inspired fragrance. It’s transformative. I’ve eaten mayo, drank mayo, and now I can smell like mayo.”

The fragrance is the first ever condiment-scented perfume to be created, and it comes in a sleek, Hellmann’s blue 30ml bottle that will look stylish on your dresser.