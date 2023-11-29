Have KFC changed their fries in 2023?

Customers weighed in on the KFC’s fries, noting that there seemed to be a change in flavor.

Fast food fans are quick to note when there’s a change in some of their favorite menu items. Like in 2023, when McDonald’s announced that they’d be updating recipes on some of their most popular items, including the Big Mac.

Sometimes these changes are the cause of some contention, as KFC UK created a X/Twitter post that read, ‘1 like and we’ll change our fries.’ The post, which went on to gain over 2 million views, saw the chain swap out their regular fries for newer ones.

How did KFC change their fries in 2023?

So what happened to the old fries sold at KFC? Well, the UK version of the chain have replaced them with what the chain calls ‘Signature Fries.’ These come after a demand in 2018, where people lamented the loss of their beloved ‘Skinny Fries,’ after the brand opted for a skin-on option.

However, some might be disappointed to learn that they’ve not brought back the Skinny Fries, and have instead chosen to add more seasoning to their regular fries.

A spokesperson said: “KFC’s all-new Signature Fries have been given the ultimate revamp and flavoured with a delicious combination of herbs and spices, inspired by their iconic chicken – seasoning so good, you won’t want to take your eyes off the fries!”

Many took to X/Twitter to comment on the situation, with some pleased with the change:

“Thank goodness. I can’t wait for nice, crisp CHIPS, please.”

However, some were displeased, saying: “Take some of the overdose of salt out of the chicken and put it on the fries and you’ll be onto a winner.”

Another urged the chain to “Change them back.”

KFC respond to french-fry menu change

The slew of comments following the post saw KFC issue a reply. They made a X/Twitter post the following day, which read, ‘We’ve changed the fries, what more do you want? Free food?’

One said, “Yes, for your seasoned soggy fries.”

Another commenter, however, took KFC up on their offer of free food, stating “Well I mean if you’re offering guv’nor.”

The admin replied saying, “Go on then Oliver, get yourself some free seasoned Fries on the app until the 13th of October.”

Wherever people stood on the french fry debacle, people appreciated KFC’s social media responses, stating “I want your job.”

KFC replied, “There can only be one admin.”

Fans can learn more about the Signature Fries on the KFC page.

