Haliey Welch trademarks “Hawk Tuah Sauce” & plans to release line of condiments

Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch has reportedly trademarked multiple names for her next business ventures in an effort to make the most of her viral fame.

Haliey Welch, known to social media as Hawk Tuah girl, has taken her fifteen minutes of fame and turned them into a profitable empire.

First, her viral success earned her a $30K club appearance fee and landed her a merchandise deal with Fathead Threads. Now, it seems like Haliey’s next move is planned out, and it could make her a household name.

According to trademark records obtained by TMZ, the rising star filed to trademark some of the most popular condiments like BBQ sauce, hot sauce, and other sauces used for cooking.

She reportedly signed the dotted line to trademark the names “Hawk Sauce” and “Hawk Tuah Sauce.”

Haliey is also seemingly looking to dabble in the gambling field, as records showed she tried to trademark “Bet on That Thang” as the name of her new sports betting service.

After her trademark endeavors were revealed online, fans of Haliey’s took to X to comment on her continuing success.

“She literally milking every single moment of that hawk sh*t to get to the bag, you can’t hate it fr,” said one.

“Gotta appreciate the hustle. Girl’s smart,” said another.

“Can’t hate on a lady trying to get the most out of a random blowup,” added a third.

The star has also hired an attorney and manager to handle the legal side of her trademarks.

Haliey isn’t just cashing in on her fame, though. She’s also used the money she made from going viral to buy and donate pet supplies to her local animal shelters.

She’s also been a guest on many podcasts, and she even joined country artist Zach Bryan on stage shortly after her catchphrase began blowing up the internet.