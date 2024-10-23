Goldfish unveil new name for iconic Cheddar crackers

In honor of the adults who grew up loving Goldfish, the brand just unveiled an entirely new name for their Cheddar cracker.

Snackers all over the world have loved Goldfish crackers since the ‘60s when the first few flavors were introduced.

The “snack that smiles back” is a fish-shaped cracker with an engraved smile. While the Cheddar option has continued to reign supreme, Goldfish also comes in a variety of flavors like Pizza, Parmesan, and Pretzel.

Article continues after ad

Most recently, Goldfish introduced new flavors that were targeted for Gen Z and Millennials. Those included are the Old Bay and Frank’s RedHot Goldfish.

Now, Goldfish has something even more special in store for adults who grew up snacking on the playful cracker.

With the older generation in mind, starting Wednesday, October 23, Goldfish’s Cheddar-flavored cracker will be renamed Chilean Sea Bass.

Goldfish

“We know the love for Goldfish spans all ages. Chilean Sea Bass is a playful nod to adults that the iconic fish-shaped snack is for grown-up tastes too,” said the Vice President of Goldfish, Danielle Brown.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

According to 2023 data from Circana Omni Consumer Scan Panel, 50% of Goldfish buyers are adults. Not only that, but according to Euromonitor Voice of the Consumer: Lifestyle Survey, Gen Z adults are 6x more likely than other age groups to purchase the popular snack — giving Goldfish all the more reason to give their adult customers a special treat.

Despite its limited-edition rebrand, the Chilean Sea Bass crackers will taste and look like their Cheddar Goldfish, as they are an exact replication of the iconic snack.

Article continues after ad

Interested customers can find the new Chilean Sea Bass Goldfish online at ChileanSeaBassCrackers.com. Until supplies last, customers can buy two bags for $7.38. Additionally, new drops of inventory will be made available daily through October 30 at 9:00 AM ET.

As always, customers will still be able to find Cheddar Goldfish in stores along with the brand’s other notable flavors.