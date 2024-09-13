Former McDonald’s chef reveals top 3 hacks to “get better food”

A former McDonald’s chef went viral after revealing the top three hacks he ensures will get you tastier food the next time you visit the chain.

Chef Mike Harcz is well known on TikTok, regularly posting videos providing tips for McDonald’s guests. A lot of his content surrounds finding dupes for some of the classic items sold at the chain, with one of the most viral being a Walmart copycat for the store’s breakfast sausage.

Article continues after ad

As well as this, Mike also provides fans with insider info about the chain, giving tips and secrets that most people don’t know about.

In his September video, Mike gave customers the top three hacks they can employ to get better food when they order at McDonald’s.

“Number one,” he began, “ask for grill seasoning on your Egg McMuffin. Yes, the round eggs that are used on the McMuffin are not seasoned. Ask for the grill seasoning,” which he said is what is used on the hamburgers.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“A little shot on that on your breakfast sandwich makes it that much more tasty,” he revealed.

“Number two, because the buns always seem to be dry and not great on your burger, ask for a steamed bun. The steamed bun comes with a Filet-O-Fish sandwich but you can actually request that as your bun, whether it’s the Quarter Pounder or a regular cheeseburger, steaming makes for a much better burger eating experience.”

“The number one thing you can do,” he said, revealing the tip that took the top spot, “is to literally ask for anything, a fresh batch of whatever. If you are willing to wait… just ask and be willing to wait.”

Article continues after ad

Commenters were on board with Mike’s tips, writing: “I’ve been asking for quarter pounders on a steamed fish bun for years… sometimes I ask for the minced onions instead of the other onions,” one revealed.

Article continues after ad

“Before they got rid of counters in a lot of them and made them kiosks I always said ‘I’ll wait for fresh fries’” another said.

One even had a tip to share themselves, writing: “Order a McChicken with two patties on it. It’s been made fresh every time.”

Article continues after ad

Another gave a warning to customers, emphasizing: “Be POLITE when asking for special requests. Don’t be rude or demanding – come out swinging with your words and start the interaction on a negative step.”

As well as utilizing these tips on your next visit, you can also pick up a brand new Boo Bucket, as McDonald’s have revealed their new fall lineup.