Former McDonald’s chef rates chain’s eggs from best to worst

A former McDonald’s chef has gone viral after rating the fast food chain’s eggs from best to worst.

Chef Mike Haracz has become a TikTok over the last few months, as he’s dished on some of the secrets behind working for McDonald’s as a chef. In his newest video, the former corporate chef touched on the different eggs they use.

Apparently, McDonald’s has four different types of eggs that they use in their meals. The top spot goes to the round eggs that are cracked into a ring mold, and cooked specifically for breakfast-based items: “Those are the best eggs quality-wise as far as I’m concerned.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Second place is an egg that most people forget about, and appears in the chain’s breakfast burrito: “Those are okay. They’re absolutely better than the paper mache folded egg that we talked about before.”

Third place is the scrambled egg that’s included in the Big Breakfast, which he says although they’re made using a liquid egg product, are “pretty good,” and are, in fact, cooked in the restaurant.

In last place is the folded egg that is premade in a square-like shape. This is frozen, and then defrosted to go in the bagel and biscuit sandwiches. He says: “It has the texture of like a stack of Post-it notes. It’s trash.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Customer’s weigh in on Mcdonald’s egg ranking

Commenters were quick to weigh in on the egg debate and give their opinion of the chain’s variations.

One former McDonald’s employee was surprised to discover that the chain’s square, folded-over eggs are now frozen as a part of the preparation process: “When did the folded change to frozen? We used to pour the scrambled into a rectangular mold and then fold it. The round egg is the best.”

Another suggested that it might be a part of the arduous preparation process: “Folded and scrambled used to be fresh cracked eggs. I hated cracking dozens of eggs every morning.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Many seemed to agree with the former chef, voicing “I always ask for the round egg on my bagel. The other one is like a sponge.”

However, some had divided opinions, saying: “Maybe I’m just broken but the folded egg is my favorite.”