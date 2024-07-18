Foodies unsure of gigantic $25 ballpark taco unveiled by Kansas City Royals

MLB fans and foodies gave the $25 “Taste of the K Taco” mixed reviews after it was announced that Kauffman Stadium would be selling them.

Tasting the many ballpark foods during a baseball game is one of the few perks of attending. Whether it’s a beer and a frank, or popcorn and a soda, the food is part of the game’s rizz.

So when the Kansas City Royals Major League Baseball team unveiled their latest munchie, many fans were thrilled to have another option.

Article continues after ad

The new food item that will be available at the Kauffman Stadium is the “Taste of the K Taco.”

The taco isn’t an ordinary taco, though. It’s a hot dog wrapped in a cheeseburger quesadilla, topped with BBQ brisket, french fries, lettuce, onion, sriracha cracker jacks, and 816 sauce.

While the entire meal is a unique concoction, it will cost curious foodies $25 per taco.

Article continues after ad

The “Taste of the K Taco” will be distributed by the food service company, Aramark. Which, some weren’t too happy about.

Article continues after ad

“Too bad Aramark’s food is mid at best,” wrote an X user.

“Looked good until I saw the Aramark logo,” said another.

Though some baseball fans agreed that the taco “sounds amazing” and would be absolute fire, many opposed its release.

“$25 for a stomach ache is crazy,” wrote one.

“I can’t tell if this is a hell yeah moment or a hell no moment,” added another.

Others commented on how unhealthy the taco looked. “Does it come with health insurance?” asked one.

Article continues after ad

“Should be renamed ‘a taste of a heart attack,’” added another.

Though the absurd food item received mixed reactions from MLB fans and foodies, the $25 taco has not officially been added to the Kauffman Stadium dining guide as of yet.

And though it’s sparked quite the debate, the monstrous taco isn’t the only ballpark food item to go viral. In April, the Pittsburgh Pirates released a pierogi-topped foot long hot dog, and fans went crazy for how “immaculate” it looked.

Article continues after ad