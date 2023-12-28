Fast food worker exchanges donuts for pizza and receives comical surprise

A donut shop worker tried to exchange donuts for Domino’s pizza and was given a comical surprise instead.

Mich, who works at a donut shop, attempted to barter food with the Domino’s across the street from their work location.

Though they anticipated receiving a box full of pizza or perhaps some breadsticks, Mich was given something far different than anything they may have been looking forward to eating.

TikTok has since reacted, saying they’d “declare war” if they were given what Mich got in exchange for fresh donuts.

Food service workers share their bartering stories with other industries

Mich took to TikTok to share the Domino’s meal they received after giving the pizza shop a box of donuts. Though they didn’t think it was funny, the contents of what Domino’s gave Mich was quite hilarious.

Writing a text overlay on their video, saying, “Working in food service has its problems, but there is no better industry to exercise one’s primal urge to trade and barter.”

They continued, “I just brought a box of donuts to the Domino’s across the street and they gave me this.”

Mich then spun the camera to the Domino’s box full of a homemade sandwich on white bread, a banana, and an avocado.

Those who viewed Mich’s viral TikTok were appalled by what Domino’s gave them, saying, “Now me personally, I would’ve taken that as a declaration of war. We had a deal, my good man, why are you backing out?”

And, “You need to regulate your trading system, that’s a three-donut trade max!”

However, some shared their own bartering experiences while working in the food service industry, saying, “At the froyo shop I work at, we always trade with Pizza Hut and it’s my favorite thing.”

And, “Omfg, I worked at a bakery and we traded with the pizza place down the street.”

