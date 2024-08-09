Fanta releases limited-edition flavor to celebrate the release of new Beetlejuice movie

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to the 1988 spooktacular hit movie, will be released in theaters on September 6, 2024 – and to celebrate, Fanta have given Beetlejuice his own limited-edition drink.

Fanta will be summoning Beetlejuice with his own ghoulishly green flavor that will be the perfect accompaniment to your Beetlejuice Beetlejuice popcorn bucket.

Not only will there be a limited-edition Fanta flavor up for grabs, but other Fanta drinks are getting a makeover to go with the film’s characters.

The packaging showcases the titular character himself, played by Michael Keaton. The new product offers a unique flavor and the iconic black-and-white striped design associated with Beetlejuice.

The Fanta Haunted Apple x Beetlejuice collab will allow fans to sip on a bright green beverage that has the crisp and unique flavor of an apple soda.

The full Fanta flavor range will receive limited-time makeovers featuring the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice characters, including the following

Orange and Orange Zero Sugar – Astrid, played by Jenna Ortega.

– Astrid, played by Jenna Ortega. Strawberry – Lydia Deetz, played by Winona Ryder.

– Lydia Deetz, played by Winona Ryder. Pineapple – Delia Deetz, played by Catherine O’Hara.

Snackolator, a popular food blogger, announced the new drinks on their Instagram and fans were obsessing over the news.

“Definitely grabbing those if I see them” noted one Instagram user. Another commented, “Nice! It’s been a while since the US got a new Fanta flavor.”

“Hoping it is NOT Green Apple flavored. I hope it is the original Apple flavored Fanta popular back in the 80s and 90s.” another mentioned. Although Fanta hasn’t specified what type of apple flavor this soda will have, with the color and the ‘haunted’ aspect, we could be looking at a sour green apple flavor.

The new drinks will be rolling out in stores on August 12 and will be around for a limited time only, so grab them before they disappear into the Neitherworld.