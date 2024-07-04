Exclusive Minion-themed popcorn buckets go viral on TikTok

To celebrate the release of the new Despicable Me movie, theatres are clamoring to come up with exciting popcorn buckets, and there are two fans are going crazy over.

The novelty popcorn bucket craze was a big hit throughout 2024. Most recently, we saw the ‘core memory’ popcorn buckets that coincided with the release of Inside Out 2 go viral on TikTok.

Then back in March, the Arrakis sandworm, named ‘wormussy’ by the internet, quickly became a worldwide meme. Marvel also tried their hand at the popcorn game, releasing a bucket depicting a Wolverine with a gaping mouth, ready to be stuffed with popcorn, tied in with the beloved character’s crude humor.

Article continues after ad

Now, in a more wholesome release, there are two new minion-themed popcorn buckets on offer, in conjunction with the fourth installment of the Despicable Me movie franchise.

AMC Theatres are the first in line with a new Minion bucket, calling the creation the ‘Despicable Me 4 Mega Mel Popcorn Container.’ It features beloved character Mel, complete with light-up goggle eye and is approximately 11″ tall and holds 85 oz of snacks. Mega Mel is available to purchase at amctheatresshop.com for $29.99.

Article continues after ad

The next release is from Regal Movies, who have named their bucket the Despicable Me 4 Rock Jerry Popcorn Container. This bucket depicts Jerry, the ever-popular mega Minion. It’s around 6.5″ tall and holds 85 oz of snacks. Rock Jerry is available for purchase at store.regmovies.com for $25.00.

Article continues after ad

The popcorn buckets are already going viral on social media, with customers hitting up their local theaters to try and get their hands on one. People were amazed by the new buckets, writing that they absolutely “needed” to get one, and others writing that it was “So cool.”

“That bucket is really good because you can take it home. Make some popcorn, put all the seasoning then shake it up with the back lid closed,” one said, speaking of the Jerry popcorn bucket.

“Why couldn’t they just make the opening in the mouth?” another joked, followed by a crying emoji.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the only exciting movie memorabilia release surrounding the new Despicable Me movie, either. A Minion-themed refillable cup holder sold at Cinemark is also going viral.