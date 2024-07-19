Ex-McDonald’s chef addresses rumors that nuggets are smaller now

An ex-McDonald’s chef has responded to claims that the chain’s nuggets have been made smaller, a suspicion raised by some customers.

Mike Haracz was a corporate chef at McDonald’s, and regularly posts updates about menu changes on TikTok.

In July, he addressed the viral McOcean burger that’s been circulating, with many customers convinced that they’ve started selling burgers with tiny octopuses inside.

Now, he’s addressed speculation surrounding the brand’s $5 meal deal, or specifically, the nuggets included. A customer had reached out to him, saying that the nuggets were “smaller and spongier than before.”

Article continues after ad

Mike said that while he didn’t have “actual data” from McDonalds, there seems to be a “lot more shelling,” in the nuggets.

Even if smaller, that doesn’t mean worse, as some people in the comments section weighed in on the change, writing: “Mine were thinner and crispier yesterday from my $5 meal. Pretty good.”

Article continues after ad

“I know the ones from the USA taste a bit different than the Canadian ones,” another said.

“This isn’t a new $5 meal, the McDonald’s where I live has had it for over a year,” one claimed.

Article continues after ad

McDonald’s brought out its $5 meal box back in June, which includes:

Your choice of a McDouble® or McChicken® sandwich

Small fries

4-piece Chicken McNuggets®

Small soft drink

“Value has always been part of our DNA. We’re focused on living up to that legacy and offering delicious, affordable options customers can enjoy any time they walk through our doors, go through our drive-thru or place an order through our app,” said Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA.

McDonald’s isn’t the only chain that’s brought out a meal deal this year. Pizza Hut, Burger King, Wendy’s and Popeyes all have their own version.