Everything we know about Target and Walmart’s major candy recall

A food supplier that makes candy and snacks has reported a salmonella risk, forcing Walmart to recall candy from stores across the country. Target and Dollar General stores have also been affected.

The FDA categorized the contamination as high risk, meaning that over 20 confectionary items are a possible danger.

Palmer Candy Company issued the recall back in May, but on August 6 the risk concern was upped due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall was reclassified as a Class I concern, which is the highest level of risk according to Consumer Affairs.

What caused the recall?

Palmer Candy Company recalled its “white-coated confectionary items” after their liquid coating provider informed them that there could have been contaminated one of their ingredients that could result in Salmonella.

Walmart/Target/Dollar General Three major chains have been affected.

This means that a lot of white chocolate or yogurt-coated snack and candy products made by this company are being affected, forcing the likes of Walmart to issue this major candy recall.

Customers are advised to return any recalled products to the place of purchase for a full refund, and to contact the Palmer Candy Company’s telephone number, 1-800-831-0828, if there are any concerns or questions.

What is a Class I risk?

The FDA defines a Class I recall as “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

FDA Salmonella can cause a range of symptoms from upset stomach to death.

Salmonella is a bacterial disease that is commonly the cause of food poisoning or other stomach bugs and is usually an illness that lasts only a few days, however, more severe cases can be deadly.

It is important to note though, that at the time of writing this there has been no reported illnesses or deaths from this possible contamination.

What candy and snacks are being recalled?

Palmer’s Candy Company Some of the products that have been recalled.

So far, the candy and snacks that are being reported as potentially contaminated are:

Caramel Swirl Pretzels

Classic Yogurt Pretzels

Cookies & Cream Yummy Chow

Enrobed Pretzel Rods

Favorite Day Bakery White Fudge Mini Cookies

Frosted Munchy Medley, Munch Medley Bowl, and Patriotic Munchy Medley Bowl

Frosted Patriot Frosted Pretzels and regular Frosted Pretzels

Patriotic Pretzels, Patriotic Red, White & Blue Pretzel Twists, and Patriotic Snack Mix

Patriotic White Fudge Cookies

Peanut Butter Snack Mix

Snackin’ With The Crew! Mizzou Munchy Medley

Star Snacks Chow Down

Strawberry Yogurt Coated Pretzels

Sweet Smiles Yogurt Covered Pretzels

Yogurt Pretzel and Zebra Fudge Cookies

The specific sizes and best-by-dates are provided in the official FDA recall document, so be sure to look over this if you have recently bought any of these snacks from Walmart, Target, HyVee, or Dollar General.