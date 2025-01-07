Everything included in Sonic’s 2025 Late Winter menu

Sonic has just announced its 2025 Late Winter menu to kick off the new year. Here’s everything we know about the menu.

From McDonald’s to Dunkin’, nearly every fast-food restaurant surprised fans with new items released through seasonal menus and limited edition items.

Taco Bell is among the latest to release limited-edition menu items with its chicken nuggets in late 2024, while McDonald’s released its McValue Menu on January 7th.

Now, Sonic has revealed its new Late Winter menu to kick off 2025. Here’s everything we know about it.

Sonic reveals new Late Winter Menu

Sonic’s Late Winter Menu only features three new items, but it includes a new burger as well as two new drinks.

The Bacon Deluxe SONIC Smasher is a smash burger that comes in both double and triple patty options and has a plethora of toppings for customers to enjoy like American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and Sonic’s own creamy Smasher sauce.

Sonic announced two new drinks as well, with the Strawberry Fusion Fizz joining its Flavorista Favorites lineup. It combines sparkling water with an infusion of raspberry, peach, strawberries, and lemon. However, it will only be available for customers ordering through the Sonic app.

The second drink, Sonic’s new Sour Dragon Fruit Recharger with Red Bull, is described as the “ultimate midday pick-me-up.” It features a lemon-lime soda that will likely be Sprite as well as lemon, grape, and dragon fruit flavors, and will be mixed with a regular Red Bull energy drink.

This is Sonic’s latest addition to its rechargers lineup, which includes Twisted Lime, Blood Orange, and a non-sour Dragon Fruit flavor for fans to enjoy.

Sonic’s Late Winter Menu is just the latest addition to its extensive lineup of limited-edition items. Back in September, they released a spooky shake that included caramel bubbles and a soft serve topping.