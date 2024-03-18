“Entitled” Starbucks customer rages at barista over $1.35 coffee charge

In a viral Reddit post, an ‘entitled’ Starbucks customer yelled at a barista who up-charged them for requesting extra milk.

“It finally happened. I got screamed at by a customer today, over $1.35,’ the post begins, before the Starbucks barista goes on to explain exactly what happened.

“Today, a man came into my store and ordered a grande flat white in a venti cup, and he wanted it topped off with half and half. I clarified with him that he wanted me to fill up the rest of his cup with half and half, and he said yes. That’s an extra four ounces of milk, so obviously I had to charge him for the additional milk.”

Article continues after ad

It turns out, however, that the customer didn’t realize they would be charged extra, as the OP claims: “After taking his order, he asked for his receipt. He asked what the $1.35 upcharge was for, and I explained that because he asked for more than a 1/4” of extra milk, I had to charge him for it. He immediately started yelling at me, claiming he only wanted a splash of milk and demanding I refund him the $1.35.”

Article continues after ad

As the barista’s store is located within Target, the policies regarding refunds are different. She claims all she could do was offer the customer a Target gift card in place of a refund.

Article continues after ad

“He started yelling and swearing at me because he wanted cash and not a Target gift card.

I tried explaining to him several times that I couldn’t just open the register and give him cash, and there was no way for me to refund his order with the Target POS.

“After three minutes of swearing at me, he finally said, ‘I’ll just take the f**king gift card.’ Another case of an entitled customer trying to get a larger size without paying for it.”

People can’t get over “entitled” Starbucks customer

After the post was made on the platform, people couldn’t get over how rude the customer’s behavior was.

Article continues after ad

“What an a**. I’m sorry you had to deal with that. But also, why on earth would somebody add that much cold milk to a flat white?! it would change the whole drink! (I’m not a barista but a flat white lover).”

Article continues after ad

“Once you berate a Barista you should be banned for life. Jacka**,” another agreed.

“At the end of the day, you just have to laugh that this man proudly walked away with a $1.35 gift card,’ one wrote, mocking the customer.

“I would have just charged him for a Venti-that is what he ordered,” another barista stated boldly.

Article continues after ad

Another Starbucks barista recently went viral, after they shared a heartwarming apology note they claim to have received from a customer who was rude to them.