Eminem x White Castle limited edition ‘White Rapper’ merch: How to get it

On July 12, Eminem, the artist formerly known as Slim Shady, dropped his 12th studio album “The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe De Grace),” officially separating himself from his well-known rapper persona.

Now, Eminem is embracing the ‘White Rapper’ name by collabing with White Castle for a limited-edition merch collection.

After formerly rejecting the White Rapper label, this unexpected collab is perfect for all music and fast food fans.

How do I get the Eminem and White Castle merch?

The merch line was made available on White Castle’s website in July after Eminem teased the collab on X (formerly Twitter).

The merchandise is available on Eminem’s website in limited quantities and features a trucker cap and T-shirt featuring the White Castle logo, a drawing of one of their restaurants, and the chain’s “Buy ’em by the sack” tagline.

The merchandise is available for between $30-$35, and is likely to become a collectible item as it will not be restocked.

White Castle’s value meal deal

We all know that fast food chains have been releasing value meals in the past months to win back customers amid price surges, in fact, there’s so many good ones that we ranked them.

White Castle has now released their own iteration of this deal, slashing prices back to a value that has not been seen since 2011.

White Castle White Castle’s iconic sliders.

If you’re not a huge rap fan, you can still get on the White Castle bandwagon with this new deal. For a limited time, they are selling sacks of 10 cheese sliders for $7.99, which is less than 80 cents apiece. The last time cheeseburgers were this price was over a decade ago.

These sliders come with jalapeño, white cheddar, or American cheese. They also come with pickles, a burger patty, and ketchup all in a soft potato bun. The cheese can be mixed and matched within your 10 sliders so you can build your own variety sack.

