Eggo launch ‘fully-loaded kicks’ sneaker line so that you can wear your waffles

Eggo has unveiled its first-ever sneaker collection in collaboration with The Shoe Surgeon, and it’s like wearing nostalgia on your feet.

The “fully-loaded kicks” collection has been designed by the custom footwear brand The Shoe Surgeon owned by Dominic Ciambrone, who has made trainers for some big names like Gucci, LeBron James, and Mike Tyson.

These shoes are part of a wider launch that includes Eggo’s new Fully Loaded Waffles, which are like the toaster waffles from your childhood, but ten times better.

Eggo The waffles come in two flavors.

The new waffles come in two flavors: Fully Loaded Chocolate Chip Brownie and Fully Loaded Strawberry Delight. The chocolate one has a chocolate batter and chocolate chips, and the strawberry one is made with strawberry-infused batter.

On top of this, these waffles have 10 grams of protein per portion, so are designed to start your day off right. What better way to start your day than with waffles? Start it with waffles and an awesome pair of kicks on your feet.

The sneakers are patterned with waffle-grid bottoms and come in two styles. The first one, like the chocolate waffles, is made of suede chocolate brown leather, and the second pair is tan caramel with pops of pink.

Eggo The sneakers come in two styles.

The sneakers have some fun details too, like the drip down the side of the shoe that looks like syrup. Forget ‘the drip’, what about a syrup drip?

Not only that, but the shoe has a zip stash pocket that’s the perfect size for a syrup packet, or any other condiment you might want to keep in your shoes.

These shoes have a lot of fun details, including a cushioned collar that mimics the fluffiness of Eggo waffles.

“I grew up eating Eggo waffles for breakfast and throughout the years have seen how influential the waffle-grid soles have become in this industry, so I’m excited to put our own twist on this iconic brand. I hope the fans appreciate the craftsmanship that went into hand-making these as much as they’ll enjoy the new flavor,” noted Ciambrone.

Eggo The box even looks like a toaster.

If you want to purchase these sneakers, they’ll be available for $150 on Urban Necessities and each pair comes with both flavors of Fully Loaded Waffles. There will be three drops on May 17, May 24, and May 31, all at 12pm ET.

On top of this, all proceeds from the shoes will go towards No Kid Hungry, a charity that aims to eradicate child hunger. Each pair of sneakers means 1,500 meals for kids in need. A stylish shoe, a clever collab, and a good cause – Eggo’s promotion game is on-point.

If you’re a fan of food-inspired shoes, then you might want to get your hands on a pair of Pringles Crocs.