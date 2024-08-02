Dunkin’ unveils limited edition Shrek donut lineup

To celebrate the announcement of Shrek 5 hitting theaters in 2025, Dunkin’ have launched an all-new donut collection themed around the movie franchise.

The lineup includes six donuts featuring some of the iconic characters like Gingy, and the green ogre himself.

The donut collection is available for purchase now, but US Dunkin’ fans may need to book a flight to taste these green delicacies, because they’re only available in Peru.

Popular US food blogger Snackolator announced the donut collection on his Instagram, expressing his frustration that these more ‘innovative’ launches never seem to make it to US stores.

The donuts are exactly what a Shrek fan would be craving, so here’s what’s on the lineup:

Shrek donut: Coated in lime green white chocolate flavored icing with Shrek’s face on the top, this donut is filled with pastry cream.

Gingerbread cookie donut: This donut is decorated with Gingy's face, and is a flavored gingerbread cookie donut with pastry cream filling.

Ogre donut : This is a donut filled with dulce de leche and decorated with chocolate icing and an S in lime green with Shrek's ogre ears.

Pantadonut Cua Cua: This is a classic ring donut topped with chocolate icing and Cua Cua cookies, which are a popular chocolate and vanilla wafer snack available in Peru. The donut is then finished with a lime green drizzle.

Oreo mud donut: This is also a classic chocolate ring donut, with Oreo crumb on top that looks like mud from Shrek's swamp.

Bubble charm donut: This is another chocolate ring donut, topped with green sugar pearls that look like bubbles in Shrek's pond, all finished with a chocolate icing drizzle.

People in the comments were disappointed that these would not be available in the US, with some people saying that they couldn’t wait to see the variations in the Gingy donut’s icing, speculating that it could lead to some funny pictures.

However, another commenter put a positive spin on it: “Not having this in the states could be a blessing in disguise.”

“I like the new system Dunkin’ has been doing for the past number of months where they release new limited-time items every two months! It allows those items to be unique and different instead of something that feels basic.”

If you feel like you’re missing out on sampling Gingy’s gumdrop buttons, have no fear, because Dunkin’ just launched a new iced coffee range that’s sure to cool you down this Summer.