Dunkin’ teams up with celebrity chef Nick DiGiovanni for all-new drinks menu

Dunkin’ is set to launch a drinks menu with four new additions before the month is out on July 31, and they’ve teamed up with celebrity chef Nick DiGiovanni to do it.

Nick is the latest Dunk’Intern, which is a promotion Dunkin’ runs where they enlist celebrities to help them create new products, the last was Arrested Development star Will Arnett.

DiGiovanni has now invented four iced coffees to keep you cool for the rest of the summer, all inspired by the Masterchef mentor’s favorite flavors.

Taste test the Chef Nick Menu

Speaking to Dexerto, Dunkin’ have confirmed that these new drinks will only be available through the Dunkin’ app from July 31, 2024 for a limited time only.

The drinks, inspired by Nick’s culinary influences and perfected by Dunkin’ chef Dan Cole, are as follows:

Blueberry Donut Iced Coffee with Sweet Cold Foam: Featuring flavors of blueberry and sweet pastry dough, this iced coffee is topped with Sweet Cold Foam for a fresh take on Dunkin’s famous classics – iced coffee and the beloved blueberry donut.

Caramel Coconut Cream Iced Coffee: It’s not summertime without tropical flavors. That’s why Chef Nick insisted on a coconut forward beverage for this lineup. The moment he mixed Dunkin’s classic iced coffee with caramel and coconut flavors, he knew he had a winner!

Mocha Vanilla Iced Coffee : Vanilla plus chocolate plus coffee, yes please! This iced beverage combines notes of sweet vanilla and mocha with the classic Dunkin' iced coffee for the ultimate cool, coffee combination.

Caramel Almondmilk Iced Coffee: Curated by Chef Nick and his love for all things caramel, this iced coffee is the perfect start to your day or an afternoon pick-me-up. With notes of caramel and a splash of almondmilk, this specialty coffee is slightly sweet, but oh so bold.

Dunkin’ This is the new iced coffee lineup.

The Chef Nick menu comes at a good time for Dunkin’, as Starbucks Fall menu has just been leaked, meaning that the two coffee giants are set to compete with their caffeinated sweet treats.

