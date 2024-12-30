Dunkin’ reveals new Sabrina Carpenter shaken espresso drink

Dunkin’ has unveiled its collaboration with pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter with the release of a new specialty drink.

Over the years, popular donut and drink company Dunkin’ has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the world across music, movies, and the internet.

TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio partnered with the company for a drink back in 2019, and since then, Dunkin’ has joined forces with Ice Spice, country music star Jelly Roll and even the popular movie franchise Shrek.

On Monday, December 30, Dunkin’ revealed it has partnered with pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter to release a new drink inspired by her hit song ‘Espresso.’

Dunkin’ unveils Sabrina Carpenter espresso drink

The new drink is called the Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso, an iced espresso that features brown sugar and oat milk that is shaken to create a “frothy” experience.

Dunkin’ says it will be available at all stores across the US on Tuesday, December 31, but didn’t reveal a price.

Alongside this partnership, Dunkin’ is also releasing a limited-edition espresso shaker so fans can make their own shaken drinks at home. It’ll be available on the company’s website on December 31 for $19.99.

Dunkin

Sabrina’s espresso isn’t the only thing Dunkin’ is releasing to round out the year, either. They’ve also revealed a new $5 meal deal that features one of two “Wake-up Wraps” and a hot or iced coffee.

The wraps are available with bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, or meatless with just egg and cheese in a flour tortilla.

Dunkin’ isn’t the first company to release a $5 meal deal, either, and it likely won’t be the last. McDonald’s launched two meals in early 2024 that offer a choice between a McDouble or a McChicken, fries, nuggets, and a drink. Since then Burger King and KFC have launched their variations of budget-friendly meals.