Dunkin’ put boozy spin on classic Pumpkin Spiced Latte

Dunkin’ are switching things up this holiday season, and are putting a twist on their ever-popular pumpkin spiced drinks by adding alcohol to the mix.

At this point, most fast food outlets have released their own version of the falltime classic pumpkin spice latte at some point or another. We even ranked the top ten varieties, giving you the perfect guide this Halloween season, according to an ex-barista.

However, we’ve never witnessed quite so unique a twist as the one just dropped by Dunkin’, who have completely bewildered customers by bringing out a boozy rendition of the classic pumpkin spiced latte.

The brand is known for bringing out alcoholic versions of its most popular beverages, with a range of teas and coffees released during 2023. Now, they’re catering to falltime lovers everywhere, with a brand new offering.

The Dunkin’ Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte is described as providing the perfect equilibrium of sweet pumpkin, vanilla, and fall spice flavors. Oh, and did we mention that it’s 6% ABV?

Dunkin’ The new beverage can be bought in a case of four 12-oz cans

“As one of our most highly anticipated seasonal offerings, Pumpkin Spice Latte has become a staple amid everyone’s favorite cozy season. Recognizing this, we knew we had an opportunity to create something special with an adult twist on the beloved beverage,” said Brian Gilbert, Vice President of Retail Business Development at Dunkin’.

“After receiving such an overwhelmingly positive response on our Spiked Iced Coffees after only one year in market, the Dunkin’ Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte felt like a natural addition to the line, allowing us to meet the growing demands of 21+ consumers seeking new spiked spins on their favorite Dunkin’ — and fall — flavors.”

The new Dunkin’ Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte is currently on sale at participating Dunkin’ locations. You can use the store finder on the chain’s website to find your nearest stop.

Dunkin’s falltime menu has also just been leaked and it contains a bunch of new items, including a Halloween-themed bucket.