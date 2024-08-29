Dunkin’ launches $6 meal deal & customers say it’s ’exactly’ what they wanted

Dunkin’ is the latest chain to join the ‘meal deal’ craze, offering a $6 breakfast combo that customers are already thrilled to try.

Dunkin’ has been around since 1950, but the breakfast chain has never seen a deal quite like the one they just announced.

As of August 28, Dunkin’ is now offering a $6 meal deal nationwide. The combo meal includes a Bacon, Egg, and Cheese sandwich, a side of Hash Browns, and a medium Hot or Iced Coffee. Any additional substitutions would be added to your total.

The company described its limited-time deal as “an offering that not only delivers on value but also packs a punch in its satiating size.”

Breakfast enthusiasts are ecstatic about the new $6 Dunkin’ deal. Comments on the announcement described it as “amazing” and “the exact combo I want to eat on a daily basis.”

The chain also just released its fall menu full of the highly-beloved Pumpkin Spice flavors. The lineup consists of: Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Pumpkin Donut, Apple Cider Donut, Loaded Hash Browns, Maple Sugar Seasoned Bacon, and more.

“Whether guests are craving the classic pumpkin treats, Loaded Hash Browns, or trying something new, like our Coffee Milk Latte, the Dunkalatte, there’s truly something for everyone to enjoy at Dunkin’ this fall,” said Beth Turenne, Vice President of Category Marketing at Dunkin’.

Dunkin’ might have just entered their meal deal phase, but other popular chain restaurants have already hopped on that train.

McDonald’s offers a $5 combo meal, which includes your choice of a McDouble or McChicken, a four-piece McNugget, a small Fry, and a small Fountain Drink.

Wendy’s also has their own meal deal for $5. The “Biggie Bag” includes a Hamburger, a small Fry, Nuggets, and a small Fountain Drink. KFC and Pizza Hut joined the party as well, offering tasty deals under $10.