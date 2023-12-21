Dunkin’ Donuts worker goes viral for sharing how much she eats during shift 

A Dunkin’ Donuts worker ate loads of food during her shift, causing TikTok to not only crave the food but also want to work there.

Working at an establishment where they feed you without you needing to pay for the food is always a plus.

Luckily, that’s the case for Avani, who works at Dunkin’ Donuts where she has a menu full of options to choose from.

Sharing exactly what she ate in a full day of work, Avani has now gone viral for the amount she ate for free.

Article continues after ad

Dunkin’ Donuts worker indulges in at least eight free drinks during her shift

Avani began her work day at Dunkin’ Donuts eating her own assortment of breakfast items. Starting with a cinnamon raisin bagel with cheddar cheese and bacon, you could see the melted butter drip as she started her feast.

Article continues after ad

Avani then moved on to extra bacon and not one, not two, but three coffees — a hot, cold, and frozen coffee, all of which included brown sugar cookie syrup.

She then drank a blue raspberry coolatta, and it wasn’t small. After that, Avani had some hash browns and even more bacon.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Then it was time for a chicken chorizo wrap, another bagel, more hash browns, a cheddar and bacon wake-up wrap, multiple donuts, a corn muffin, and four more beverages.

Avani was also given a piece of pizza and a Diet Pepsi from a customer during her shift. She then went on to eat even more food at home.

Article continues after ad

Viewers of Avani’s viral video of what she ate in a full workday expressed how she influenced them to want to work at Dunkin’ Donuts so they could eat just as much.

Article continues after ad

Some viewers also commented on the amount she ate and drank, saying, “Can you sleep at night? Too much caffeine.”

And, “Diabetes calling your name.”

Many people also said they’d be sick from eating and drinking so much food. However, Avani’s personal Dunkin’s buffet isn’t a one-time occurrence, making even more viewers shocked to see the large amount of food and drinks she’s consumed on a daily basis.