Dunkin’ Donuts keep serving customers after car crashes through window

Popular fast food chain Dunkin’ Donuts has gone viral, after workers at the chain kept on serving customers even after a car crashed through one store’s window.

A Dunkin’ on the North Side kept Chicago running Thursday morning, even after a car crashed into it.

The car in question crashed into the Uptown Dunkin’, which is located on the 4500-block of North Broadway. There’s no report yet as to why the car crashed through the Dunkin’.

Despite the shocking scenes visible in the news report, only one person was injured, and they were said to be in good condtion before they left to recieve treatment at the hospital.

When questioned by reporters whether or not they were okay, the Dunkin’ customers said that they were fine, and the Building and Health department were also called to the scene.

In a turn of events, even after the car crashed through the Chicago Dunkin’, the workers didn’t leave their posts, and continued to hand out coffee and doughnuts to customers.

The reporter herself even ordered food from the chain, and the worker can be seen calling out her number, before handing her over a brown paper bag and returning to the store. “Look at that, order ahead, pick it up,” she says.

