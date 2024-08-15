Dr Pepper & Krispy Kreme 2024 football collab leaked

Instagram food blogger Markie Devo is notorious for sharing fast food menu leaks weeks before they are released, and now, an anticipated Krispy Kreme and Dr Pepper collab could be coming our way in August.

The chain was one of the first to bring back pumpkin spice this year on August 12, but this leak suggests that Krispy Kreme isn’t done with August releases yet.

The football season is due to start on August 24, and these sports-themed treats are the perfect way to kick off.

An image was posted on Devo’s Instagram which teased the collaboration between Krispy Kreme and Dr Pepper, and since he credits a Krispy Kreme employee with the source, we can assume this leak is pretty reliable.

The new Dr Pepper x Krispy Kreme collab lineup will include:

Kreme-filled football: This is an unglazed donut filled with white creme and dipped in chocolate icing. It’s decorated with white piping to look like a football.

This is an unglazed donut filled with white creme and dipped in chocolate icing. It’s decorated with white piping to look like a football. Buttercreme goals: An original glazed donut with green icing, rainbow sprinkles, and a yellow buttercream goalpost.

An original glazed donut with green icing, rainbow sprinkles, and a yellow buttercream goalpost. Dr Pepper Kickoff: An original glazed donut topped with Dr Pepper cream, red and white sprinkles, and a chocolate Dr Pepper logo.

The poster includes a photo of a Dr Pepper fountain drink, although the lineup doesn’t make it clear whether Krispy Kreme branches will start serving Dr Pepper, too.

Krispy Kreme fans on Instagram were shocked to see news of another drop so soon, with someone commenting, “These past few days have really just been a lesson. Expect the unexpected, or you’ll find it in your next meal.”

Others were going crazy over the announcement, saying, “I need this in my life right now,” and “How many times can I hit a like button?”

Others, however, were skeptical, noting: “I love Dr Pepper so much, but this is such a lazy collab OMG How is there not something Dr Pepper flavored on every donut?!”

Details of when this release will be in stores, or how long it will stick around for, is not yet clear.

This isn’t the only sweet treat and soda collab that is getting the internet excited this week: Oreo and Coca-Cola have just announced their ‘Besties’ collab that includes Oreo-flavored Coze Zero, and Coca-Cola-flavored Oreo cookies.