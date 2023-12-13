Dortios announce Nacho Cheese liquor and people don’t know how to feel

Doritos have announced a new Nacho Cheese liquor, and fans are feeling torn.

We’ve seen some pretty bizarre releases from food brands this holiday season. Take the burger-shaped human dog bed released by Burger King, for one.

But, perhaps one of the strangest announcements comes from Doritos, who have announced that they’re releasing an alcoholic Nacho Cheese Spirit for fans to try.

This comes after a collaboration with liquor brand, Empirical, with the essence of Dorito’s classic Nacho Cheese flavor being extracted through vacuum distillation.

Commenting on the new release, the brand’s Senior Vice President of Marketing said: “Doritos is all about disrupting culture and bringing our fans unexpected, bold experiences… We’re always pushing our fans to try new things, so we figure it’s time we disrupt the spirits category by offering our iconic nacho cheese flavor in a bottle.”

People unsure about Doritos Nacho Cheese liquor

After the brand created an Instagram post advertising their new Nacho Cheese liquor, fans were taken aback by the creation.

Some were excited by the release, commenting that they “Could not wait,” and that they’ll “Definitely grab a bottle of this.”

One even said, “I don’t even drink alcohol, but man the Doritos drink looks real good.”

However, the majority of comments appeared skeptical. “Why would you want to drink Doritos,” one confused commenter asked.

“Yall have lost your f**king minds,” another wrote.

One independent distiller was disappointed by Dorito’s, implying that they were out for a quick cash grab:

“I’m a fan of your work/flavor but as a bleeding heart who has gone the hard road for the past decade to make agriculturally focused whiskey sourced only from small regen farms… This kinda bums me out from a bad ag/corporate/labor issues perspective… obvi you all are doing fine and didn’t ask but anyway… welcome to the US!”

This product will be officially released in January for $65, but fans can preorder them as of December 13, by visiting the website.