Doritos teams up with Kroger for first-ever Flamin’ Hot sushi collab

Kroger has teamed up with Doritos to launch a daring new sushi creation – the Doritos Flamin’ Hot Limón Shrimp Tempura Sushi Roll.

Available now at 1,600 Kroger locations nationwide for a limited time, this unique fusion promises to shake up your typical sushi experience with a fiery, zesty twist.

Crafted fresh daily by Kroger’s sushi chefs, the roll features a crispy shrimp tempura core, spicy crab, cucumber, and avocado, all rolled together in sushi rice and seaweed.

Kroger Try out the first-ever Doritos sushi at Kroger

But what makes this sushi truly stand out is the bold addition of Doritos Flamin’ Hot Limón chips, coating the outside to give a signature crunch and a spicy, tangy kick. The roll is finished with drizzles of spicy sriracha and sweet sushi sauces, served alongside traditional ginger and wasabi.

Kroger’s latest innovation taps into the growing trend of merging unexpected flavors, appealing to both sushi lovers and snack enthusiasts alike.

Fans will know that Doritos are not strangers to bold creations; it’s hard to forget the coffee-flavored chips, or the tortilla chips designed to be eaten in space.

With the combination of heat from the Flamin’ Hot chips and the refreshing citrus bite of limón, the roll is a perfect mashup of savory, spicy, and tangy flavors.

For those craving this sushi experience, it’s available in Kroger stores now, but be quick, because you’ll only be able to get it for a limited time. You can also have it delivered straight to your door via DoorDash, UberEats, and Instacart, making it even easier to get your hands on this bold bite.

Whether you’re a fan of Doritos, sushi, or just love trying something new, this sushi roll is one to add to your must-try list.

