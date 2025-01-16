Doritos responds to backlash about changing the shape of their chip

Doritos revealed a potential change in the shape of their chips, leading to many unhappy comments from fans and a response from the brand itself.

Nothing is more iconic about Doritos than its triangle-shaped chip. Whether it’s Cool Ranch, Nacho Cheese, or one of the brand’s newest flavors, customers expect to dive into a bag of a three-pointed chip.

So, when Doritos in the UK teased changing the shape of their chips to a square, fans of the popular snack were up in arms.

“The shape of things to come,” Doritos posted to Instagram with a photo of a square-shaped Nacho Cheese Dorito.

Their announcement went viral, with outraged fans urging Doritos not to make the modification to their identify, which has been widely regarded by foodies since being created in 1964.

Doritos faces backlash over potential change in chips’ shape

“Nobody, and I mean nobody, wants a f*cking square Dorito,” commented one under their IG post.

“That new shape sucks. What’s not broken, don’t fix. You guys have had the same shape for Doritos for over 70 years now. Why change it now? That’s going to be another reason for me to be nostalgic about my childhood,” wrote another.

“Don’t do it Doritos,” a third quipped.

Doritos was quick to respond to the negative feedback in their comments. “Sorry you feel that way,” the company said.

Doritos also responded with sarcasm to some fans, as they commented a square emoji under one post and happy faces to another.

Other big brands have found a way to join the conversation as well. “Is this the new shape of things to come?” posted Krispy Kreme, mocking the potential change with a picture of a square-shaped donut.

Doritos changing their triangle chips to a square may only take effect in the UK, though, as the US and other regions have not commented on modifying their chips.