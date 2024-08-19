Doritos launch zero-gravity chips that are out of this world

Doritos has launched a new version of their cool ranch tortilla chips that are designed to be taken as a snack anywhere, even into space.

Sure you’ve heard of space ice cream, but what about a savory snack too?

Doritos has finally made snacking on the moon an actual possibility with a chip that will withstand being taken into orbit.

These limited-edition Doritos mini Cool Ranch Zero Gravity flavored tortilla chips come in a sleek blue tube that looks a bit like a spaceship and is specifically designed to be consumed when you’re floating in space.

Article continues after ad

Not only do they prevent the all-important ranch dust from floating off, but they are also mini-sized so that they can be eaten in one bite without having to worry about crumbs floating around you.

The chips themselves will actually be going to space too, because they are set to join the astronauts on Elon Musk‘s SpaceX mission Polaris Dawn.

Article continues after ad

Polaris Dawn will see four private citizens orbit Earth in SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft for five days, during which a series of experiments will be conducted, including the first-ever commercial spacewalk.

Article continues after ad

Even if you aren’t going into space, some earthlings will get the chance to taste these out-of-this-world snacks.

To get into the running to get your hands on the chips, all you need to do is donate to St. Jude’s Hospital, a charity that Doritos has made a large donation to help find medical cures.

While the chips are packaged in space-approved tins for the flight that look like a mints tin, the earthbound chips are packaged similarly to the minis that are already on the market.

Article continues after ad

However, there is one cool modification. The tin is enhanced with glow-in-the-dark features to give the can that space feel, just like those stars on your bedroom ceiling.

This isn’t the only epic snack release on the horizon; Oreo and Coca-Cola have teamed up to make a cookie-flavored soda, and a soda-flavored cookie.