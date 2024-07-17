Doritos have brought out a new flavor, and it’s a little on the strange side, being more suitable as a breakfast drink than a bag of chips.

Doritos have been known to come up with some pretty weird and wacky releases in the past. In December 2023, they brought out a nacho cheese flavor liquor modeled after the classic flavor, ready for the gifting season.

Now, just in time for summer, the brand has come up with a debatably weirder creation, coffee-flavored chips.

If you’re an avid coffee drinker and are eager to try out the new flavor, then you might need to take a trip overseas, as they’re only being released in Australia.

It’s being released down under to reflect the country’s immense love of coffee. According to a survey, 75% of Australians will drink at least one cup of coffee a day, and 28% of people in the country will have three or more.

Doritos are reflecting this passion for caffeine, and giving away 300 packs of the new flavor to some lucky customers who engage with a social media post advertising the new creation.

If you want to satiate your curiosity regarding what the new flavor tastes like, TikToker @angeeats managed to grab a bag early and create a review.

His consensus was, “This is interesting. Kind of like a cinnamon-ey, coffee taste. Salty. That one was better. That one had more coffee on it. This is good. They’ve done very well with these. Great coffee, cinnamon, sweet taste.”

