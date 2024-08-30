DoorDasher reveals “genius” money-making hack for delivery drivers

A Dasher shared what TikTok viewers are calling a “genius” hack for all delivery drivers who work for the company.

Though one of the main perks of working for DoorDash is being able to pick and choose the times you deliver orders, TikToker ‘lom.simply’ just revealed another advantage of being a driver for the company.

In a viral TikTok shared by Lom this August, she walked her followers through her money-making hack as a DoorDash driver.

Article continues after ad

For starters, she placed an order through the app. Thinking that another driver would pick it up, as she wasn’t working at that time, Lom waited… and waited some more.

When it took too long to be delivered, Lom, who is paid $11.75 an hour for her DoorDash job, decided to pick up her Papa John’s Pizza herself.

She then made sure she was logged into her app as a Dasher and selected her order. Lom then drove and picked up her own order as if it were any other random customers.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In doing so, the TikToker made money from being her own Dasher. Not only that but after she returned home with her food, she gave herself a 5-star rating.

Viewers of her “genius” hack were impressed by her smart thinking and applauded her for essentially eating a free meal.

“Got paid to get lunch. I love it when a plan comes together,” commented one. “You’re on to something,” said another.

Other viewers shared how they’ve done the same thing as delivery drivers for DoorDash and UberEats. “No because I ordered Burger King when I finished delivering, went outside the store and accepted my own order, picked it up, and went home,” wrote one.

Article continues after ad

In April, another Dasher went viral for saying they made more money than the bosses of those who criticized them for not having a ‘real job.’

They said that not only do they have control over how much they can make while Dashing, but they also said they have far fewer taxes to pay at the end of the year, resulting in more money in their pocket.