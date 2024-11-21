Dominos secret all-you-can-eat pizza deal is real, but it isn’t advertised anywhere

Domino’s Japan has a secret all-you-can-eat pizza deal, but you have to put some time and effort into actually finding it.

Fast burger and pizza restaurants like McDonald’s and Domino’s are no strangers to releasing menu deals that are limited to specific locations.

McDonald’s just released the Bestie Bundle in Canada, for example, which comes with two friendship bracelets for BFFs to enjoy.

Now, Domino’s Japan has launched an all-you-can-eat pizza deal that gives customers access to unlimited pizza for 90 minutes – but there’s a major caveat, as it’s not advertised anywhere and only available in a few stores around the country.

Article continues after ad

According to SoraNews, customers who find the deal will be able to choose from three different course options.

For $10, Course A gives you access to 16 types of small pizzas. For just three dollars more, Course B gives you access to the entire pizza menu but still limits you to a small size. Course C is the most expensive one at $16, and gives you access to any small pizza as well as side menu items like fries, chicken, and a salad.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you post about finding the elusive deal on social media, they’ll even give you a soda of your choice.

SoraNews24

It’s unknown if Domino’s will ever consider bringing this deal to the US, but we’ll have to wait to see what happens.

The last time a major franchise decided to launch an all-you-can-eat deal, Red Lobster ended up spending so much money on shrimp that the company had to file for bankruptcy and close over 100 stores in the process.

Article continues after ad

Red Lobster has since exited bankruptcy, meaning the restaurant will be able to continue operations as normal, but its new CEO has made it clear the ever-popular all-you-can-eat shrimp deal won’t be returning anytime soon.

Right after it filed for bankruptcy, YouTuber SirYacht went to the restaurant to see just how many shrimp he could eat in one sitting – and ended up eating about $200 worth of shrimp in the process.