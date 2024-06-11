Domino’s employee reveals secret ingredient to making popular Chocolate Lava Cake at home

An ex-Domino’s worker took to TikTok to reveal how the ever-popular chocolate lava cake sold at Domino’s was made – and the process may surprise you.

The video since went viral, racking up over 135,000 views. In the video, we saw Maze – a self-described “foodie” sharing her secret recipe with followers.

“I used to work at the number one pizza chain in the world, and here’s how to make their Chocolate Lava Crunch Cake at home,” she began.

Maze then went ahead and shared the ‘secret’ ingredient that made the cake so special. “The thing that sets these apart is the Dutch or black cocoa powder,” she revealed.

She then dusted the ramekins with the cocoa powder along with some granulated sugar. After this, Maze whisked up some eggs and then folded them into a butter and chocolate mixture. She then added a ball of chocolate ganache, and voila! They were ready to go in the oven.

When all was said and done, the cakes looked identical to those sold at Domino’s.

Customers were equally astounded by the result, writing: “Those are BETTER than Domino’s lava cakes.”

“Omfg I’ve been craving these,” another excited viewer chimed in.

Many had questions however, about how the chocolate ganache balls were made, to which one replied: “Guys, ganache is just chocolate and heavy cream. Let it cool and form it into a ball and cool it again – then you have ganache balls.”

This isn’t the first time Maze has revealed how to create Domino’s dupes at home. Back in February, she showed viewers how to make the perfect pizza.