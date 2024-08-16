Domino’s are selling milkshakes but there’s a catch

Believe it or not, popular pizza brand Domino’s are selling milkshakes, but they might not be that easy to get.

When we think of Domino’s, we think of one thing only – pizza. But, what if we were to tell you that the brand also sell milkshakes, but you just might not know about them?

Back in July, Domino’s opened a shake stand in Omotesando, Tokyo. There, they only served milkshakes, without any pizza in sight.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, this was only a temporary pop-up location, and it promptly closed. But what readers might not know is milkshakes are actually a permanent fixture on Japanese menus.

Domino’s It turns out that milkshakes are a permanent fixture at Domino’s Japan

That’s right, in Japan when you’re picking up your pizza you can also grab a delicious milkshake to wash it all down.

Sora news reports that they’re “made with milk and ice cream, but with no water added, Domino’s boasts that they maintain their rich, sweet flavor from the first drop to the last, no matter how slowly you may be savoring each sip.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There are currently eight different shakes on offer, including:

Domino’s Shake Cassis – Handmade in-store using only ice cream and milk. The sourness of the blackcurrant pairs perfectly with the creaminess of the milk

– Handmade in-store using only ice cream and milk. The sourness of the blackcurrant pairs perfectly with the creaminess of the milk Domino’s Shake Apple – A rich, creamy shake that’s packed with heaps of applesauce.

– A rich, creamy shake that’s packed with heaps of applesauce. Domino’s Shake Mango – Described as a premium shake full of mango flavoring, topped with real mango and whipped cream.

– Described as a premium shake full of mango flavoring, topped with real mango and whipped cream. Domino’s Shake Real Strawberry – Another premium shake made using real strawberries. (Can also be ordered with whipped cream.)

– Another premium shake made using real strawberries. (Can also be ordered with whipped cream.) Domino’s Shake Happy Milk – A fully-fledged rich shake that displays super milky aroma. (Can also be ordered with whipped cream.)

– A fully-fledged rich shake that displays super milky aroma. (Can also be ordered with whipped cream.) Domino’s Shake Rich Chocolate – Mixed with plenty of chocolate sauce, this drink is the perfect option for those with a sweet tooth. (Can also be ordered with whipped cream.)

The drinks cost approximately 790 yen, which translates to around $5.25, and the brand regularly updates the menu with new additions.

Domino’s isn’t the only fast food chain surprising customers with its drink offerings. This August, Taco Bell brought out a range of beverages that could potentially rival Starbucks.