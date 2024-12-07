Domino’s and Squid Game join forces to offer players free pizza for a year

Domino’s has teamed up with Netflix to celebrate the second season of Squid Game, by giving players the chance to win free pizza for a year.

‘Squid Game: The Experience’ is now open at the Manhattan Mall in New York City, offering fans an immersive dive into the hit series.

On December 12, Domino’s will join the action, rewarding the player with the lowest score in each competing group with a special prize sponsored by Domino’s and Netflix: a year’s worth of free Emergency Pizza.

Article continues after ad

“Those who watch Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ know that losing is the ultimate emergency, but Domino’s is here to turn that around,” said Kate Trumbull, Domino’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, in a press release.

“We’re making lemonade out of lemons for players by solving their heart-pounding predicament with free pizza for a year, so they can have Domino’s whenever their next emergency happens.”

Article continues after ad

This is Domino’s second collaboration with Netflix, following their partnership during the season 4 premiere of the streaming platform’s hit series Stranger Things.

Article continues after ad

“We’re thrilled to work with Netflix on yet another fun and unexpected brand integration,” said Trumbull. “Our ‘Squid Game’ activation brings Emergency Pizza to more people, in more places than ever in ways you never would’ve guessed!”

Squid Game: The Experience is a fully immersive event based on the popular Netflix show. Participants take on five challenges inspired by the series, with an opportunity to “unwind and indulge” afterward at a Korean-themed Night Market.

Article continues after ad

At the end of every game on December 12, a Pink Guard will award the losing player from each group a special consolation prize: a year’s supply of Emergency Pizza. This reward is $500 worth of Domino’s gift cards, presented in a custom-designed Domino’s and Squid Game-themed Dalgona tin.

Article continues after ad

As part of their collab with Netflix, Domino’s has also rolled out custom Squid Game-inspired TV ads. These ads depict Emergency Pizza deliveries arriving just in time to “save” players from some of the most tense moments of the hit series, such as “Red Light, Green Light” and the “Dalgona Challenge.”

Article continues after ad

Squid Game Season 2 lands on Netflix this December 26. While you wait, catch up with why the show’s creator wants it to end in Season 3, alongside must-watch shows for fans of Squid Game: The Challenge.