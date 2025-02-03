DJ Mustard collabs with Heinz for new flavor after viral Kendrick Lamar song

DJ Mustard teamed up with Heinz for a limited-time collaboration, which will feature a new mustard flavor and exclusive brand events.

DJ Mustard, whose real name is Dijon McFarlane, has been rooted in the music industry since 2010 when he began producing beats. Notably, he worked with Tyga on ‘Rack City’ just one year into his career, which propelled his name to some of rap’s biggest artists.

He started working with Kendrick Lamar in 2024 when he produced the Grammy award-winning hit ‘Not Like Us.’ The Drake-diss gained recognition with fans, leading DJ Mustard to work on several more tracks on Lamar’s ‘GNX’ album, including ‘TV Off.’

‘TV Off’ became an instant hit, as its intro, “MUSTAAAARD,” caught the likes of millions who made it into a viral meme.

Several months after DJ Mustard’s name went viral from Lamar’s song, the music producer landed himself a limited-time collaboration with Heinz, one of the world’s leading condiment brands.

Instagram: clouded.culture In addition to his limited-time flavor, DJ Mustard was named the Chief Mustard Officer by Heinz.

DJ Mustard x Heinz collab coming summer 2025

DJ Mustard’s exclusive collaboration will feature a brand-new mustard flavor, which he created himself. With its release coming in the summer of 2025, Heinz teased its finality on social media with a playful ad.

“Two mustard legends, together at last,” Heinz tweeted to the tune of ‘TV Off’ remixed with ‘At Last’ by Etta James.

DJ Mustard, who was named the Chief Mustard Officer by Heinz, will also be using the new mustard flavor all summer long in homemade recipes during exclusive events for the brand.

Todd Kaplan, North American Chief Marketing Officer for Kraft Heinz, commented on the collab, saying the project “makes sense on so many levels.”

“Like Heinz, Mustard goes all in on everything he puts out into the world,” said Kaplan. “It’s been amazing to see him bring that commitment to our work from day one. It’s surprisingly unexpected but collaborating makes sense on so many levels, and it’s a true partnership between the brand and Mustard.

“He’s been driving culture for years, and his perspective has been paramount in planning a year of epic surprises for fans.”

Though fans will have to wait until this summer to try DJ Mustard’s Heinz collab, they’re already looking forward to it, calling it “genius.”