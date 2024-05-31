Dietician goes viral by debunking food myths about cancer

An oncology dietician has gone viral on TikTok after she revealed the two foods you should avoid if concerned about your risk of cancer, as well as addressing common misconceptions about dairy and diet soda.

Nichole Andrews is a fully qualified cancer dietician who actively tries to prevent the misinformation surrounding food consumption.

As a registered dietitian who specializes in oncology and has supported thousands of cancer survivors over the past 4 years, she is eager to provide consumers with the bare facts.

“There are only two foods that increase cancer risk, and I’m going to take you into the grocery store and spot them for you so you can avoid them,” she said in the video that amassed over 2 million views.

Her first stop was the alcohol aisle, telling viewers that consumption “increases risk of six different cancers.” Including “liver, breast, colon, mouth/throat, and esophageal” cancer.

Despite its link to good health in moderation, she says that this also applies to red wine, stating: “Any type of alcohol at any level of consumption will increase your risk of six different cancers,” zooming in on the bottles in store.

Next, Nichole moved over to the meat section of the store. “Processed, deli meat—they’re going to increase risk of colorectal cancer,” she said.

As well as pointing out what you should not eat, she also clarified some common misconceptions. She said that diet soda, oatmeal, milk, and seed oil do not increase one’s risk of cancer- despite what many people think.

Nichole is correct in her assessment, as according to Cancer Research UK: “Alcohol can increase the levels of some hormones in our bodies such as estrogen and insulin. Hormones are chemical messengers, and higher levels of estrogen and insulin can make cells divide more often.

“This increases the chance that cancer will develop. Changes to cells in the mouth and throat”

According to the American Institute of Cancer Research, avoid eating processed meats. “That means eat as little processed meat as possible. They are considered carcinogens and eating them increases your cancer risk.”

