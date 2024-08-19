Denny’s x Beetlejuice menu leaked: Here’s what’s on it

The word is out – Denny’s are releasing a Beetlejuice-themed menu in celebration of the movie’s release, and we’ve got all the details.

There have been numerous exciting movie releases throughout the course of 2024, but perhaps the most nostalgic graces cinemas this upcoming September.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is an upcoming sequel to the 1988 spooky classic starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, based six years after the events of the original movie.

In the movie, we see a grown-up Lydia, who must pick up the pieces after her disobedient daughter releases Beetlejuice from his prison.

Article continues after ad

To celebrate the long-awaited picture, Denny’s are bringing out a menu modeled after the cult classic movie.

According to food blogger, Markie Devo, there are four new themed items that will be up for grabs. These include:

Say it Three Times Slam – Features three silver dollar chocolate chip pancakes, topped with vanilla cream, chocolate sauce, chocolate chips and green sprinkles. Served with three eggs and three strips of crispy bacon.

Beetlejuicy Burger – Includes three quarter pound patties, three strips of crispy bacon, three slices of provolone cheese, topped with signature Diner Q sauce, pickles, onions, tomatoes, and lettuce, stacked on a golden brioche bun, served with wavy-cut fries.

The Afterlife Melt – Consists of fried mozzarella sticks, melted American and provolone cheeses grilled between two slices of artisan bread, served up with tomato sauce and wavy-cut fries.

Cookies ‘N’ Scream Shake – Made up of vanilla ice cream, OREO cookie pieces, whipped cream, and green sprinkles.

The new menu is rumored to drop on August 21st at participating Denny’s locations across the United States.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the only falltime menu that’s got customers talking. The Dunkin’ seasonal menu has also been leaked this month, and it contains a new Halloween-themed bucket that’s set to rival McDonald’s.