Delivery driver charges woman for 3 tips and doesn’t even deliver meal

A customer who ordered food to be delivered to her house was astounded after they requested a tip from her three times, even after failing to deliver the items.

TikToker Morgan took to the platform to share a bizarre experience that she had after she’d ordered food to be delivered to her house.

“Am I crazy, or is this the new normal?” she captioned the video, as she was clearly taken aback by the experience.

Despite sympathising with those working in the fast food and delivery industry, she states tipping has gotten totally out of hand.

“So, whenever I go out to eat or whenever I order takeout, I always tip really good… So when I went to order takeout last night, there was already a gratuity added on. Cool, great, we love to see it. I also added an additional tip into this thing, OK.”

However, she was surprised to find that upon picking up the order herself after it failed to be delivered to her home, they had handed her an “additional tip.”

“And when I did not sign this, the employee looked at me like I just ruined his entire day. Sir, I am not going to tip you for a third time. What are we doing? This is ridiculous. Now, I get it. Y’all deserve this money, but three times?”

After Morgan posted the video on TikTok, people were astounded by the bizarre circumstances surrounding the food delivery.

“Wait! They charged an automatic gratuity on a pick up order. Ohhh hell no! Cancel the order. I’ll cook. I’m tired of paying other people’s salaries,” one wrote.

“How ‘bout we make businesses start paying their employees… I’m a tipper but I’m not tipping twice, let alone three times!” another concurred.

Taking a stand, one person wrote: “I never tip for takeout. or anything else unless that are actually serving me.”

Some speculated that it may not actually be the work of the workers themselves however, and instead, the actual chain: “Feel like restaurant owners include an automatic gratuity because they want me to pay their employees instead of themselves.”

“Currently working in a restaurant that does a high volume of to go, if you tipped online your tip may not be going to who you think it is,” another confirmed.

Another tipping fiasco went viral in November, when a DoorDash driver bailed when expected to climb nine flights of stairs for $1.