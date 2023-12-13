Dairy Queen customers excited to try $6 “mystery bag”

Dairy Queen customers were surprised to find a $6 “mystery bag” — but this isn’t the first time the food chain has sold them.

When offered a bag full of mystery items, it’s hard to turn it down, as ‘grab bags’ popularized during many people’s childhoods.

So when Dairy Queen customers came across a “mystery bag” for $6, they were eager to buy it and see what was inside.

However, this isn’t the first time or only Dairy Queen location that has sold “mystery bags,” making many future customers just as excited to hopefully come across them.

Dairy Queen customers say mystery bags are full of extra and mistakenly made items

Ashley Hernandez took a trip to her local Dairy Queen with some friends and recorded their time there.

While deciding what to order, Hernandez found multiple “mystery bags” for only $6. Unable to resist the temptation, Hernandez purchased at least two bags.

In the first one she opened, there were a great deal of items like two blizzards and a vanilla fudge sundae. They also all came in varying sizes.

The second bag was just as exciting, as it included two blizzards and two sundaes.

After Hernandez uploaded her “mystery bag” video to TikTok, many people commented saying they wish they could come across a Dairy Queen mystery bag.

Others revealed that the items in the bags were allegedly put in there because they were either made as an extra by mistake or because a customer didn’t come to pick it up.

However, the reasoning didn’t phase Hernandez and her friends, as they were happy with what they received.

Though Hernandez recently bought a Dairy Queen mystery bag, she isn’t the first person to take to TikTok to share herself opening one.

The “mystery bag” hype has actually been ongoing for a few years, as many DQ locations have been known to sell them.

What’s more, not all mystery bags are $6 — some have been sold for even cheaper. So next time you’re in a Dairy Queen, keep your eyes peeled for their infamous “mystery bag” if you’re looking for more bang for your buck!

