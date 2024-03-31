Customer shares DoorDasher’s “retirement photo” after their order was stolen

A DoorDash customer has shared the “retirement photo” they received as confirmation of delivery after their Dasher kept the order for themselves.

There’s more than a few stories about DoorDash delivery workers with wild behavior. With many DoorDash customers sharing their unpleasant experiences with the food ordering app on Reddit.

According to one customer’s post, their Dasher kept their order, then sent them a brazen photo of their food on the passenger seat of the Dasher’s car as proof of delivery.

“DoorDash Driver pulled up to my house, marked order as delivered, stole it, and uploaded this as the delivery location.” The user HamAndCheese527 titled their thread on the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit.

Article continues after ad

“This was a retirement photo,” replied one subreddit user. Numerous others also concurred the Dasher must be aware of the consequences for sending a fraudulent confirmation photo.

Other comments tried to offer the OP some useful advice. One came from a manager of a McDonald’s. They told them to “call the store you’re ordering from and tell them what happened. Most McDonald’s have the power to ban dashers from their store.”

Article continues after ad

This information came as a surprise to other threadgoers, with one saying they felt it was “something DoorDash could make more known…”

Although DoorDash does have policies in place to ensure customers are compensated when situations like this arrive, some customers in the thread said they find them inadequate.