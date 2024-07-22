Customer gets free food for a year after restaurant’s embarrassing mistake

California Pizza Kitchen made a slight mistake in their food delivery order but made it right by the customer who received the wrong order.

TikToker Garage Gremlin went viral for sharing the embarrassing mistake made right by California Pizza Kitchen.

Though she ordered macaroni and cheese with her noodles and cheese separately, she was only given an order of melted cheese.

“They sent me cheese… are you f*cking kidding me, I’m going to cry,” the TikToker said after she opened her order.

She noted that two people suggested she order her noodles and cheese separately, but when she called the restaurant to complain, they allegedly told her she ordered wrong.

“There’s supposed to be macaroni in it! That’s in the name,” she exclaimed in her viral TikTok.

Fortunately, California Pizza Kitchen took her complaint and made it right by giving her free mac & cheese and pizza for a year.

In a follow-up TikTok, Garage Gremlin shared the gift basket the restaurant had delivered to her. Along with the year-long gift certificate, they wrote her an apology note that read:

“Oh hey, I heard we forgot your mac and only delivered cheese to you. Omg, how could this happen? Free mac and cheese for a year and free pizza for a year. Again, so sorry this happened – and we hope this makes it right.”

Though she said she was in “actual shock right now,” the TikToker was elated to receive not only free macaroni and cheese for a year but also free pizza.

Viewers of her viral story agreed that California Pizza Kitchen responded the way any “good company” would and applauded them for their quick and kind response.

Though it’s not uncommon for restaurants to mix up their online orders like McDonald’s did for another TikToker who received only ketchup, California Pizza Kitchen proved that there’s always a way to make it up to the customer.