Crumbl’s collab with Jonas Brothers sends fans running to try limited-time cookie

It might not be ‘Year 3000,’ but The Jonas Brothers are giving fans another reason to time travel as quickly as possible to the nearest Crumbl.

On January 20, Crumbl took to Instagram to share details about their limited-time collaboration with pop star group, The Jonas Brothers.

“We really popped off with this cookie. Rob’s Backstage Caramel Popcorn Cookie ft. The Jonas Brothers has dropped at Crumbl this week,” the company posted.

The gooey circle of decadence is available until January 25 and features a buttery base cookie topped with creamy caramel frosting and melted caramel drizzle. What’s more, the cookie includes a helping of Rob’s Backstage Caramel Popcorn, which Crumbl teamed up with to give it the ultimate sweetness.

Article continues after ad

Jonas Brothers x Crumbl cookie collab available in US, Canada, & Puerto Rico

Crumbl stores in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico will have access to the new Jonas Brothers cookie. However, fans from all over the world took to IG to express how excited they were about the collab.

Article continues after ad

“They just released Rob’s Popcorn last year and now they just released a cookie this year. I can’t wait to go to Crumbl to get this new cookie,” commented one.

“It’s not a want, it’s a need!” exclaimed another.

Article continues after ad

“Combo of all my favorite things in one,” wrote a third.

Ahead of the release, Crumbl also shared a behind-the-scenes video where Nick, Joe, and Kevin helped to make and decorate their exclusive cookie. Fans continued to praise the collab in the post’s comments, calling it the one they’ve “been waiting for.”

Crumbl is even offering a giveaway for customers who like and comment on their IG post. Winners will receive a signed Jonas Brothers album, a Rob’s Popcorn merch bundle, and a Crumbl gift card as well as a merch bundle.

Article continues after ad

Customers will have to act quickly, though, as entries for the giveaway ends on Thursday, January 23, at 11:59 PM MT.