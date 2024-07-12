“Creepy looking” UFO-themed McDonald’s lives in a town obsessed with alien sightings 

There’s a bizarre McDonald’s location that people might not be aware exists, and it’s the only one of its kind on earth, providing customers with a wholly unique experience.

The McDonald’s is located in Roswell, New Mexico, and features a design like no other. The McDonald’s building is shaped just like a UFO, complete with an alien-themed play area that protrudes from the side of the building.

According to Roadside America, “This is the world’s only McDonald’s shaped like a flying saucer. Its aerodynamic qualities have been compromised by its need to enclose a Playland, although the restaurant has tried to compensate by outfitting its indoor statues of Ronald McDonald and his various Playland pals in space suits.”

klaq.com The aliens stand ready to greet you

The building looks particularly majestic at night, with LED fixtures attached to the ridges and frames, lighting the whole thing up just like a real space saucer.

Why is the McDonald’s location built like a spaceship?

It turns out that the reason the McDonald’s location has such an unusual build is due to the area’s extensive history with alien conspiracies.

To quote the History website, “In the summer of 1947, a rancher discovered unidentifiable debris in his sheep pasture outside Roswell, New Mexico.

Although officials from the local Air Force base asserted that it was a crashed weather balloon, many people believed it was the remains of an extraterrestrial flying saucer.”

History Channel The famous tourist attraction in Roswell

The official report was issued by the military 50 years later, clarifying that it had been a top-secret atomic espionage project, and not the work of aliens, but theories and suspicions still abound in the area.

McDonald’s subsequently decided to honor the location’s history and modelled its restaurant after a spaceship, complete with life-sized alien figures decked out inside.

klaq.com The space themed play area inside

McDonald’s isn’t the only location that’s alien-themed in this town though. In a Reddit thread discussing the place, locals said that this “creepy looking (McDonald’s) building” was surrounded by other tourist sights.

“Familiar with the area and it’s a lot. All the street lights downtown are alien heads with eyes. The local car dealership’s logo is a UFO. They have toned it down as you get out of downtown though, I think they got rid of the giant UFO painted on Walmart with the last paint job,” one revealed.

This isn’t the only unusual McDonald’s location however. In a viral video uploaded in July, a woman visited a ‘retro’ themed McDonald’s, modelled in a 1950s style