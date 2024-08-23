TikTok impressed as couple saves $17K by serving Domino’s Pizza at Airbnb wedding

Viewers are impressed by a couple who saved thousands of dollars by serving Domino’s Pizza at their Airbnb wedding.

Jamie-Louise Phillips, 22, and Sam Phillips, 25, who reside in the UK, took to TikTok to share the story of their inexpensive wedding where they saved $17K.

According to Hitched, the average UK wedding costs a couple $20K and some change. But when Jamie and Sam planned their nuptials and reception, they sought to save money.

Fortunately, the couple only spent about $3,000 on their entire wedding. They did so by opting to have their ceremony at an Airbnb for roughly $600. Not only that, but they ordered $200 worth of Domino’s Pizza for their guests, which they said everyone “loved.”

In addition to Domino’s Pizza, the bride and groom served other tasty treats, including a heart-shaped cake from a local bakery.

TikTok: jamielouisephillips Viewers of the couple’s viral wedding asked Jamie the exact details of their special day, as many wanted to emulate what they did.

After one viewer of the bride’s viral TikTok asked for more details about what food they served, she answered: “We ordered pizzas!! We also had lots of other things like salad, bread. It was really hot on our wedding day so people didn’t want a lot to eat! A lot of our guests also offered to bake things for us.”

The couple also saved thousands on their wedding by hiring the groom’s best man as their photographer, buying flowers from a local farmer, designing their own decorations, and doing their own glam.

Other viewers of their money-saving wedding were shocked that they saved so much on such an important day.

“Wow, so impressive and so beautiful!” exclaimed one.

“I am obsessed with this. What area is this? This is exactly how we want ours,” added another.

Many others were interested in the same type of wedding vibe and asked Jamie where her Airbnb was, as they thought the price was right for such a gorgeous location.

Earlier this summer, another couple shared how they saved money by planning to have their September 2024 wedding catered by McDonald’s. The couple met while working at the food chain, making their food choice not only nostalgic but sentimental.